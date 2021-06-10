15:26
19 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 19 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Five cases were registered in Bishkek, nine — in Osh city, three— in Osh region, one — in Talas region and one more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, one — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,814 medical workers, 4,654 of them have recovered in the republic.
