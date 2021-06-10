12:19
Uzbekistan to build school in Samarkandek village, Batken region

Uzbekistan will build a modern school in Samarkandek village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The agreement was reached during the meeting of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Batken region Abdikarim Alimbaev, the head of Batken district Uchkunbek Zhorobaev and the head of Fergana region of Uzbekistan Khairullo Bazarov.

The new educational institution is supposed to be built instead of the dilapidated building of the local gymnasium, which was built more than 70 years ago.
