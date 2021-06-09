Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 360,473 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 173,904,841 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,390,562), India (28,996,473), Brazil (17,037,129), France (5,781,556), Russia (5,086,386), Turkey (5,300,236), Great Britain (4,544,372), Italy (4,235,592), Spain (3,711,027), Germany (3,712,574), Argentina (4,008,771) and Columbia (3,611,602).

At least 3,745,152 people died from the virus (growth by 10,317 people for 24 hours), including 598,323 people — in the USA, 476,792— in Brazil, 229,100— in Mexico, 351,309— in India, 128,118— in the UK, 126,690— in Italy and 122,409 — in Russia.

At least 108,173 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 452,760 cases — in Kazakhstan, 102,163— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.