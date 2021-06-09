11:48
USD 84.63
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.16
English

Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before his disappearance

Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova posted the last recordings from the car of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi before his disappearance.

«Maybe someone knows the person captured. According to relatives, the investigator did not take these recordings from the video recorder, apparently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs decided that it was better to look for him at construction sites than search for living «witnesses» or possible kidnappers. The recordings were handed over to the investigator, and within 24 hours they did not give even an oral response on satisfying the request for their inclusion in the criminal case file,» the lawyer posted on social media.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the 10th day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he was being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
link: https://24.kg/english/196956/
views: 158
Print
Related
Turkish Embassy denies holding of Orhan Inandi in diplomatic mission building
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rally near Government House in Bishkek
About 200 people hold rally in support of missing Orhan Inandi in Bishkek
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
Interior Ministry: Active search for Kyrgyzstani Orhan Inandi continues
Another rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Reward of $1 million promised for information about missing Orhan Inandi
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Rallies continue in Bishkek
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Security Council of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His wife appeals to President Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
9 June, Wednesday
11:08
Russia to vaccinate labor migrants against coronavirus Russia to vaccinate labor migrants against coronavirus
11:01
Depreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan
10:54
Rescuers from Kyrgyzstan and France to conduct joint exercises
10:13
Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before his disappearance
09:47
Three people injured in Bishkek due to strong wind