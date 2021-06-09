Export of milk and dairy products from Kyrgyzstan doubles for 4 years

The total volume of exports of milk and dairy products has doubled in 2020, compared to 2016, and reached almost 35,000 tons for $ 46 million. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Dairy products were mostly exported to Kazakhstan, where products for $ 24.1 million were delivered in 2020. This accounts for over 52 percent of the total export of these products. About 46 percent of dairy products worth $ 21 million were supplied to Russia. In addition, Kyrgyzstan exported dairy products to Uzbekistan (for $ 705,000) and Tajikistan (for $ 217,000).

«To date, such basic dairy products as butter (37 percent of the marketable volume), cheeses and cottage cheese (21 percent), condensed and powdered milk and cream (17 percent), as well as uncondensed milk and cream (13 percent) and fermented milk product (about 11 percent) are offered for export to the foreign market,» the National Statistical Committee said.