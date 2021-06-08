Universities of Kyrgyzstan to be divided into two types

It is planned to divide higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan into two types as a part of the transformation of the higher education system into University 4.0 model. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the republic Nurdan Omurov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the ministry intends to identify universities: some will focus on training of specialists for the labor market, others — on research and innovation.

«There are large higher education institutions with a lot of research component, and there are small ones, but they are good. They competently cope with the training of professional personnel for certain sectors. Therefore, in our opinion, requirements for the transformation should be differentiated,» Nurdan Omurov said.