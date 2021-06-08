10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek, six — in Osh city, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Batken region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, eight — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,766 medical workers, 4,638 of them have recovered in the republic.