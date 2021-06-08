14:22
USD 84.63
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.16
English

10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek, six — in Osh city, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Batken region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, eight — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,766 medical workers, 4,638 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/196840/
views: 92
Print
Related
3,781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 595 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,714 in total
Monument to commemorate medical workers died in COVID-19 fight in Bishkek
Scientists link COVID-19 to Guillain-Barré syndrome
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,725 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 602 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
362 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,335 in total
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
8 June, Tuesday
13:56
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Center...
13:31
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:26
3,781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 595 - in serious condition
13:20
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
13:17
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,714 in total