Flights from Bishkek and Osh to Kaluga (Russia) will be operated from June 8. Website of the Kaluga airport reports.

Flights from Bishkek will arrive in Kaluga on Tuesdays at 6.25. The planes from Osh will also arrive on Tuesdays at 19.45.

It will be possible to fly from Kaluga to Osh on Tuesdays. Departure time — 9.05.

The flights are operated according to the summer schedule until October 26 by Airbus A321 aircraft.