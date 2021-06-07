Monument to commemorate medical workers died in COVID-19 fight in Bishkek

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting on the issue of paying tribute to the memory of medical workers who died in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that this would stress not only the special significance of the noble profession, but also the high responsibility of state bodies for their lives.

«In a difficult time for the country, our doctors have demonstrated their dedication to the profession and real heroism, saving people’s lives at the cost of their own. We will remember their feat, but in order for the future generation to know at what cost the epidemiological situation had been stabilized, it is necessary to pay tribute to their memory,» she said.

Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Rakhatbek Omorov presented a model of the sculpture, which depicts the image of doctors fighting coronavirus infection.

The City Hall of Bishkek has been instructed to choose a place for the monument. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy shall, within a week, submit to the Presidential Administration a draft decision regulating the activities of the commission for commemorating the prominent figures of the Kyrgyz Republic.