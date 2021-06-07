20:41
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

Monument to commemorate medical workers died in COVID-19 fight in Bishkek

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting on the issue of paying tribute to the memory of medical workers who died in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that this would stress not only the special significance of the noble profession, but also the high responsibility of state bodies for their lives.

«In a difficult time for the country, our doctors have demonstrated their dedication to the profession and real heroism, saving people’s lives at the cost of their own. We will remember their feat, but in order for the future generation to know at what cost the epidemiological situation had been stabilized, it is necessary to pay tribute to their memory,» she said.

Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Rakhatbek Omorov presented a model of the sculpture, which depicts the image of doctors fighting coronavirus infection.

The City Hall of Bishkek has been instructed to choose a place for the monument. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy shall, within a week, submit to the Presidential Administration a draft decision regulating the activities of the commission for commemorating the prominent figures of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/196728/
views: 205
Print
Related
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict: Concept of Tajikistan's military aggression to be sent to UN Border conflict: Concept of Tajikistan's military aggression to be sent to UN
President of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry addresses people of Kyrgyzstan President of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry addresses people of Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
7 June, Monday
18:31
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border...
18:21
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Mongolia
18:14
Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
18:04
Parliament approves Kairat Osmonaliev for post of Ambassador to Azerbaijan
17:57
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey