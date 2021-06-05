11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek, four — in Chui region, two — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Osh city, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Batken region.

One medical worker has been discharged from hospital, four — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,731 medical workers, 4,611 of them have recovered in the republic.