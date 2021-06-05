13:09
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek, four — in Chui region, two — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Osh city, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Batken region.

One medical worker has been discharged from hospital, four — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,731 medical workers, 4,611 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/196560/
views: 65
Print
Related
3,648 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 587 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
413 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,636 in total
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 172 million people globally
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,566 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
383 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,223 in total
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
12:40
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:36
18-year-old girl killed in Talas region
12:30
3,648 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 587 - in serious condition
12:26
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:23
413 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,636 in total