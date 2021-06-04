MFA of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Tajikistan

In connection with deliberate penetration of Tajik servicemen and paramilitary machinery into the Kyrgyz territory in Unzhu-Bulak area of Chon-Alai district, Osh region, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, where he was handed a note of protest. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The ministry noted that the Tajik side, violating all previously reached agreements at the level of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, as well as the record of the working meeting of representatives of the Defense Ministries dated May 1, 2021, commits regular provocations that lead to an escalation of the situation in the border area of the ​​two states.

«Despite the existing agreements, the border representatives of Tajikistan do not respond and do not get in touch, avoiding the possibility of holding negotiations to ease tensions. In order to prevent further escalation in the border areas, the Kyrgyz side demanded from the Tajik side to remove the installed containers in Unzhu-Bulak area, withdraw servicemen and military machinery,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district today at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.