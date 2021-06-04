14:04
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 172 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 969,996 globally over the past 2 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 172,021,452 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,326,054), India (28,441,986), Brazil (16,803,472), France (5,755,679), Russia (5,040,390), Turkey (5,270,299), Great Britain (4,515,778), Italy (4,225,163), Spain (3,693,012), Germany (3,701,692), Argentina (3,884,447), Columbia (3,488,046) and Iran (2,945,100).

At least 3,698,538 people died from the virus (growth by 26,642 people for 2 days), including 596,401 people — in the USA, 469,388— in Brazil, 228,362— in Mexico, 337,989— in India, 128,075— in the UK, 126,342— in Italy and 120,604 — in Russia.

At least 106,223 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 447,275 cases — in Kazakhstan, 100,997— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
