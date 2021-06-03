Border conflict: Concept of Tajikistan's military aggression to be sent to UN

A group of experts in the field of international law, headed by the former Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov, intends to submit to the UN a concept of Tajikistan’s military aggression during the border conflict on April 28-29 at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region.

The document says that the military aggression of Tajikistan violated the norms and principles laid down in the fundamental documents of bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, which are:

Treaty on Basic Interstate Relations (1996);

Agreement on Good Neighborly and Partnership Relations (2004).

The concept notes that the military actions of Tajikistan fully fall under the definition of aggression in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution dated December 14, 1974. The territory of a state is inviolable, and it should not be the object, even temporarily, of military occupation or other measures with the use of force taken by another state in violation of the charter; it should not be an object of acquisition by another state as a result of such measures or threat of their use.

«Bombing of the territory of another state by the Armed Forces of a state or use of any weapon by a state against the territory of another state will be qualified as an act of aggression. No considerations of any nature, be it political, economic, military or other, can serve as an excuse for aggression,» the concept says.

The ex-Foreign Minister reminded that Article 2 of the UN Charter prescribes the need for the peaceful resolution of international disputes and obliges to refrain from the threat of force or its use in international relations.

The military actions of Tajikistan also violats a number of principles of the final act of the conference on security and cooperation in Europe dated August 1, 1975.

These are the principles of non-use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and the principle of peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Chingiz Aidarbekov noted that Tajikistan also ignored the norms of the 1992 OSCE Helsinki Document, which determined the structure and mechanisms for preventing conflicts and crises, maintaining peace, and perfidiously violated the provisions of international humanitarian law, including the Hague Conventions of 1907, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 on the Protection of Victims of Wars and two additional protocols of 1977 to them.

«Persons who have committed serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and additional protocols, including loss of life, arbitrary and large-scale destruction of property not caused by military necessity, should be held criminally responsible. The statute of limitations does not apply to those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity,» he said.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.