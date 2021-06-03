Sultan Akhmatov: It is important not to cut off documents that help business

«When drawing up new Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, it is important not to cut off documents that help business,» Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Akhmatov said today during a roundtable to discuss new versions of the Codes in terms of decriminalizing economic crimes.

According to him, decrees were adopted on protection of the property of entrepreneurs, investors and additional measures to protect entrepreneurship. These were landmark decrees that showed that the state is paying attention to the problems that exist.

«Everything has moved forward, the process is going on — not as fast as we would like, but it is going on. The guillotine principle is working now, but it is important not to cut off those documents that help the business. What helps should work,» Sultan Akhmatov said.

He added that government agencies and businesses should create a legal framework that would be comfortable for business.