13:31
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

Sultan Akhmatov: It is important not to cut off documents that help business

«When drawing up new Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, it is important not to cut off documents that help business,» Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Akhmatov said today during a roundtable to discuss new versions of the Codes in terms of decriminalizing economic crimes.

According to him, decrees were adopted on protection of the property of entrepreneurs, investors and additional measures to protect entrepreneurship. These were landmark decrees that showed that the state is paying attention to the problems that exist.

«Everything has moved forward, the process is going on — not as fast as we would like, but it is going on. The guillotine principle is working now, but it is important not to cut off those documents that help the business. What helps should work,» Sultan Akhmatov said.

He added that government agencies and businesses should create a legal framework that would be comfortable for business.
link: https://24.kg/english/196244/
views: 139
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers suggests own variant of protection of entrepreneurs
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business
Askar Sydykov: Inspections of business became main problem in economy
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on additional measures to protect entrepreneurs
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to help business
Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of large Russian business
Sadyr Japarov promises all-round support to investors and business
Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov promises support to business
Number of business inspections triples despite moratorium in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
12:52
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in B...
12:42
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:33
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,840 in total
12:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards of use of cash registers from July 1
12:05
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced