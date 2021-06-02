16:14
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi hold rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 200 people participate in the rally. They demand from the authorities to provide them with information about the whereabouts of Orhan Inandi and come out to them for a dialogue.

«We are holding a peaceful rally, because we have not been told anything for several days. We hope that the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov will come to us and answer questions. If he cannot, let his representatives come out,» the protesters say.

About 100 people also hold rally near the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan today.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.
