11:39
USD 84.37
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.15
English

Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Six patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Four cases were reportedly registered in Bishkek, one — in Issyk-Kul region and one more — in Talas region.

In total, 1,821 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/196080/
views: 84
Print
Related
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,442 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 538 - in serious condition
358 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,469 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.5 million people globally
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 515 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
382 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,111 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.1 million people globally
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
2 June, Wednesday
11:24
President Japarov demands fair elections from mayor of Osh city President Japarov demands fair elections from mayor of...
11:09
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:06
3,442 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 538 - in serious condition
11:00
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:56
358 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,469 in total