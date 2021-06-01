18:47
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek

A rally in support of Orhan Inandi is held near the building of the Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek.

Graduates and students of Sapat educational institution, as well as their parents, participate in the rally. There are about 80 people in total. They demand to find the missing person as soon as possible.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi have not been known since yesterday. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.
