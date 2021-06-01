Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 403,840 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 170,593,575 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,264,380), India (28,047,534), Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,728,788), Russia (5,013,512), Turkey (5,249,404), Great Britain (4,503,231), Italy (4,217,821), Spain (3,678,390), Germany (3,689,921), Argentina (3,781,784), Columbia (3,406,456) and Iran (2,913,136).

At least 3,547,205 people died from the virus (growth by 9,009 people for 24 hours), including 594,568 people — in the USA, 462,791— in Brazil, 223,568— in Mexico, 329,100— in India, 128,045— in the UK, 126,128— in Italy and 119,464 — in Russia.

At least 105,111 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 442,935 cases — in Kazakhstan, 100,335— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.