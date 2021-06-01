Service centers for tourists to be built in Issyk-Kul region, Osh city

It is planned to build new tourist service centers in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Kiyal Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, told at a press conference.

According to her, museums and tourist facilities will be modernized in Osh and Uzgen. Service centers for tourists will also be built.

«In addition, we want to develop and approve strategies for sustainable development of tourism in the regions. Just recently, we discussed tourism in Chui region with the international partner JICA. There is a project for development of the region with the help of historical and cultural objects of the world heritage. We will provide all the details and decisions soon,» she said.

Earlier it was reported that foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan.