11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

Three cases were registered in Bishkek, three — in Osh city, one — in Chui region and four more — in Osh region.

Four medical workers have been discharged from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,674 medical workers, 4,581 of them have recovered in the republic.