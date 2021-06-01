12:35
USD 83.62
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for day in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to win back its positions lost last week and is steadily appreciating in Kyrgyzstan. Its exchange rate has already exceeded 84 soms.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollars for 83.8-84 soms, and sell for 84.2-84.4 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83.6164 soms (0.01 percent drop).

During the day, the American currency has appreciated by 40-50 tyiyns.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar began to fall in the second half of May. As a result, the American currency has depreciated by almost 2 soms within 10 days. But to date, its exchange rate has already grown by 1.5 soms. At the same time, the National Bank did not conduct any interventions in the foreign exchange market, considering the situation as relatively stable.
link: https://24.kg/english/195932/
views: 91
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Appreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan
Depreciation of U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 50 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Selling rate of U.S. dollar drops to 84 soms
Depreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank sells $ 208.2 million in foreign exchange market in 2021
Appreciation of U.S. dollar: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 40 million
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for week in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
1 June, Tuesday
12:27
3,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 515 - in serious condition 3,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 515 -...
12:17
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:11
382 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,111 in total
11:55
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for day in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
Kumtor case: Dastan Dzhumabekov summoned for interrogation