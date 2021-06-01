Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for day in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to win back its positions lost last week and is steadily appreciating in Kyrgyzstan. Its exchange rate has already exceeded 84 soms.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollars for 83.8-84 soms, and sell for 84.2-84.4 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83.6164 soms (0.01 percent drop).

During the day, the American currency has appreciated by 40-50 tyiyns.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar began to fall in the second half of May. As a result, the American currency has depreciated by almost 2 soms within 10 days. But to date, its exchange rate has already grown by 1.5 soms. At the same time, the National Bank did not conduct any interventions in the foreign exchange market, considering the situation as relatively stable.