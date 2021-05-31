13:31
First round of admission to universities to begin on July 12 in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has developed a schedule for the rounds of selection and enrollment of applicants to higher educational institutions based on the results of Nationwide Testing for the 2021-2022 academic year. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The first round will take place on July 12-17.

  • July 12-14 — registration of applicants for participation in the competition;
  • July 14 at 14.00 — completion of registration for participation in the competition;
  • July 15 until 9.00 — placement of lists of applicants recommended for admission;
  • July 15-17 — confirmation by the applicant of the desire to be enrolled at the higher education institution.

The second round will take place on July 19-23.

  • July 19-21 — registration of applicants for participation in the competition;
  • July 21 at 14.00 — completion of registration for participation in the competition;
  • July 22 until 9.00 — placement of lists of applicants recommended for admission;
  • July 22-24 — confirmation by the applicant of the desire to be enrolled at the higher education institution.

The third round (conducted with the permission of the Ministry of Education and Science) will take place on July 26-31.

  • July 26-28 — registration of applicants for participation in the competition;
  • July 28 at 14.00 — completion of registration for participation in the competition;
  • July 29 until 9.00 — placement of lists of applicants recommended for admission;
  • July 29-31 — confirmation by the applicant of the desire to be enrolled at the higher education institution.

Admission campaign to higher education institutions and colleges will be conducted online on the website Applicant Online.
