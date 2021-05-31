10:27
Parliament to return to discussion of law on manipulating information

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan intends to return to the discussion of the scandalous law on manipulating information.

The Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Healthcare will create a conciliation group today to develop an agreed version of this document. Sooronbai Jeenbekov, while being the president, in August 2020 returned the law on manipulating information with an objection.

Earlier, a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva demanded to create a special body to control the content on the Internet. According to her, the purpose of the bill is to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens, legal entities and the state and to protect them from false or inaccurate information disseminated on the Web.

«It is necessary to determine exactly how the information coming to the Internet will be monitored and controlled. This can undermine public order and national security of the state. In addition, the bill provides for the order, conditions for distribution of materials on the Internet, as well as the procedure for restricting access to websites, website pages in case of non-compliance with the law,» Gulshat Asylbaeva noted.

The initiative caused sharp criticism from the civil sector and the general public, as it is an attempt to introduce censorship in the country.

The new head of state, Sadyr Japarov, vetoed another, no less scandalous law adopted by the deputies — on trade unions. The document was also returned to the Parliament with President’s objection.

The relevant committee will also create a conciliation commission on this issue.

Creation of a conciliation commission is a practice in which, in case of a conflict, the parties resort to the assistance of a third party or create a group of representatives in order to find an acceptable solution for both parties or to resolve the comments that served as the basis for refusal to draft document reconciliation.
