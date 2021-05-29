Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List

A number of documents have been signed following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was also attended by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The following documents were signed:

Medium-term plan of joint actions of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States to counter the spread of infectious diseases;

The Agreement on cooperation in the field of sanitary protection of the territories of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

The Agreement on cooperation in the field of promotion of employment of the population of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

The Agreement on cooperation of the CIS member states to prevent and suppress the use of false trademarks and geographical indications;

The Concept of cooperation of the state (executive) power bodies managing state material reserves in the CIS member states for the period until 2030 and the plan of major measures for its implementation;

A set of joint measures of the CIS member states for prevention and control of foot and mouth disease for the period up to 2025;

Protocol on amendments to the agreement on cooperation of the Commonwealth member states in the field of geodesy, cartography, cadastre and remote sensing of the earth dated October 9, 1992;

On the basic organization of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of operational and strategic training of officers of the armed forces;

On personnel appointments.

The meeting of the Council took place in Minsk (Belarus), the next one will be held on November 12 in Bishkek.