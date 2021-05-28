Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 580,139 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 168,777,246 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,217,718), India (27,369,093), Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,697,076), Russia (4,977,332), Turkey (5,220,549), Great Britain (4,489,552), Italy (4,205,970), Spain (3,663,176), Germany (3,673,990), Argentina (3,663,215), Columbia (3,319,193) and Iran (2,875,858).

At least 3,507,471 people died from the virus (growth by 12,878 people for 24 hours), including 593,282 people — in the USA, 456,674— in Brazil, 222,661— in Mexico, 315,235— in India, 128,020— in the UK, 125,793— in Italy and 117,990 — in Russia.

At least 103,866 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 436,931 cases — in Kazakhstan, 99,034— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.