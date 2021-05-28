13:48
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 580,139 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 168,777,246 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,217,718), India (27,369,093), Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,697,076), Russia (4,977,332), Turkey (5,220,549), Great Britain (4,489,552), Italy (4,205,970), Spain (3,663,176), Germany (3,673,990), Argentina (3,663,215), Columbia (3,319,193) and Iran (2,875,858).

At least 3,507,471 people died from the virus (growth by 12,878 people for 24 hours), including 593,282 people — in the USA, 456,674— in Brazil, 222,661— in Mexico, 315,235— in India, 128,020— in the UK, 125,793— in Italy and 117,990 — in Russia.

At least 103,866 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 436,931 cases — in Kazakhstan, 99,034— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/195564/
views: 68
Print
Related
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,512 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 422 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,866 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.1 million people globally
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,625 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 488 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
376 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,583 in total
COVID-19: Indian strain of coronavirus detected in 53 countries
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
13:31
Eight people injured in traffic accident in Chui region Eight people injured in traffic accident in Chui region
13:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.7 million people globally
13:12
MFA of Kyrgyzstan names five checkpoints for departure of Tajikistanis
13:02
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:50
3,512 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 422 - in serious condition