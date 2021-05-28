12:16
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

UNICEF calls for adoption of draft new version of Child Code

UNICEF calls for adoption of the draft new version of the Child Code to ensure the protection of children rights in Kyrgyzstan. Representative office of the organization in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The statement says that children of Kyrgyzstan need protection now more than ever.

According to the Prosecutor General´s Office, criminal cases related to violence against children increased from 2019 to 2020 (from 1,473 to 1,756), and only for the first quarter of 2021, 1,463 cases of domestic violence and 129 cases of violence and cruelty with children were reported.

«UNICEF calls the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic to accelerate the adoption of the new version of the Child Code and additional package of legislation, which was initiated by the Members of Parliaments in 2017, submitted to Parliament in 2020 and cleared by the three parliamentary committees in charge of such legislation,» the statement says.

Despite the fact that 2020 was proclaimed as the Year of Child Support, not much progress was recorded on the Child Code last year. «It is of paramount importance that the Parliament organizes a plenary session to examine the new version of the Child Code with the related legislative package,» the organization noted.

Earlier, human rights activists asked to speed up adoption of the new version of the Child Code in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/195534/
views: 96
Print
Related
Lawyers criticize draft of new criminal legislation
UNICEF purchases insulin and neurological drugs for Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: UNICEF donates PPE for 12 million soms to Kyrgyzstan
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools
21,000 PCR tests donated to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF donates over 30,000 liters of antiseptic to schools in Kyrgyzstan
Girls in Science project presented in Bishkek
UNICEF donates medicines for $ 100,000 to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
11:57
283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,866 in total 283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
11:53
Recommendations of National Torture Prevention Center not implemented
11:26
UNICEF calls for adoption of draft new version of Child Code
11:12
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Consulate staff to meet with detainee
10:58
Repeat elections in three cities scheduled for July 11
27 May, Thursday
18:22
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
18:14
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
18:09
Former MP becomes head of State Intellectual Property Agency
17:58
Special status of Batken: Cabinet tells about preferences for region