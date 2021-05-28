UNICEF calls for adoption of draft new version of Child Code

UNICEF calls for adoption of the draft new version of the Child Code to ensure the protection of children rights in Kyrgyzstan. Representative office of the organization in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The statement says that children of Kyrgyzstan need protection now more than ever.

According to the Prosecutor General´s Office, criminal cases related to violence against children increased from 2019 to 2020 (from 1,473 to 1,756), and only for the first quarter of 2021, 1,463 cases of domestic violence and 129 cases of violence and cruelty with children were reported.

«UNICEF calls the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic to accelerate the adoption of the new version of the Child Code and additional package of legislation, which was initiated by the Members of Parliaments in 2017, submitted to Parliament in 2020 and cleared by the three parliamentary committees in charge of such legislation,» the statement says.

Despite the fact that 2020 was proclaimed as the Year of Child Support, not much progress was recorded on the Child Code last year. «It is of paramount importance that the Parliament organizes a plenary session to examine the new version of the Child Code with the related legislative package,» the organization noted.

Earlier, human rights activists asked to speed up adoption of the new version of the Child Code in Kyrgyzstan.