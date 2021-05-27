Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to victims of border conflict

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Maksat village in Leilek district, which was affected during the events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Presidential press service reported.

He examined the destroyed objects, including the burned down school, and also got acquainted with construction of residential buildings and educational facilities, in particular with the project of a new two-story kindergarten for 100 children.

The President also met with local residents, in a conversation with whom he told in detail about the work on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

According to him, solution of this issue is directly related to the stable socio-economic development of the region.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that Batken region gets and would continue to get special attention from the state. No local resident will be left without help and necessary support.

He drew attention to the need for targeted distribution of humanitarian aid.

Local residents raised a number of topics on providing support to victims during the events, as well as personal issues.