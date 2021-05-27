Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 563,124 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 168,197,107 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,190,161), India (27,157,795), Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,683,143), Russia (4,968,421), Turkey (5,212,123), Great Britain (4,486,168), Italy (4,201,827), Spain (3,657,886), Germany (3,667,041), Argentina (3,622,135), Columbia (3,294,101), and Poland (2,868,450).

At least 3,494,593 people died from the virus (growth by 13,103 people for 24 hours), including 591,947 people — in the USA, 454,429— in Brazil, 222,232— in Mexico, 311,388— in India, 128,010— in the UK, 125,622— in Italy and 117,595 — in Russia.

At least 103,583 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 435,104 cases — in Kazakhstan, 99,064— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.