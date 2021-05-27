10:26
Georgia opens land border for foreigners, including from Kyrgyzstan

Georgia will open its land border for foreign citizens from June 1. EADaily reports.

According to the new rules, from June 1, all foreigners who have a document confirming the full course of vaccination against coronavirus and a PCR test with a negative result will be able to enter Georgia, or they can present only a negative PCR test — in this case, foreigners will have to undergo another test upon arrival in Georgia within 72 hours.

All arrivals are advised to have health insurance that covers treatment for COVID-19.

The Georgian authorities allow unvaccinated citizens of the following countries to enter the country: Russia, Israel, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, USA, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, as well as citizens of the EU countries. This list has been expanded and citizens of Canada, Japan, Kuwait, China, South Korea, Moldova and Oman can visit Georgia with a PCR test done 72 hours before entry.

Citizens of any country can get to Georgia by air, if they have a document confirming the full course of vaccination against coronavirus.
