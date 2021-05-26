Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 516,819 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 167,633,983 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,165,819), India (26,948,874), Brazil (16,194,209), France (5,670,486), Russia (4,960,174), Turkey (5,203,385), Great Britain (4,483,177), Italy (4,197,892), Spain (3,652,879), Germany (3,662,568), Argentina (3,586,736), Columbia (3,270,614), and Poland (2,867,187).

At least 3,481,490 people died from the virus (growth by 11,850 people for 24 hours), including 590,925 people — in the USA, 452,031— in Brazil, 221,960— in Mexico, 307,231— in India, 128,001— in the UK, 125,501— in Italy and 117,197 — in Russia.

At least 103,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 433,148 cases — in Kazakhstan, 98,849— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.