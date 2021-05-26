16:11
USD 83.25
EUR 102.06
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 516,819 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 167,633,983 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,165,819), India (26,948,874), Brazil (16,194,209), France (5,670,486), Russia (4,960,174), Turkey (5,203,385), Great Britain (4,483,177), Italy (4,197,892), Spain (3,652,879), Germany (3,662,568), Argentina (3,586,736), Columbia (3,270,614), and Poland (2,867,187).

At least 3,481,490 people died from the virus (growth by 11,850 people for 24 hours), including 590,925 people — in the USA, 452,031— in Brazil, 221,960— in Mexico, 307,231— in India, 128,001— in the UK, 125,501— in Italy and 117,197 — in Russia.

At least 103,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 433,148 cases — in Kazakhstan, 98,849— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/195263/
views: 102
Print
Related
COVID-19: It is too early to talk about third wave decline in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,641 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 509 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
207 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,207 in total
Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.1 million people globally
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,775 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 510 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis
26 May, Wednesday
15:58
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants
15:36
Borrowers of microcredit companies hold rally near Government House
15:24
COVID-19: Sinopharm vaccine delivery issue resolved
15:17
Bishkek City Hall discusses supply of Russian buses
15:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally