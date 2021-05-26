COVID-19: It is too early to talk about third wave decline in Kyrgyzstan

It’s too early to say that the third spike in cases of coronavirus infection has begun to decline. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

The coronavirus vaccination started bringing its results, he said.

«As a result, there is a decrease in the number of cases. We are fighting,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

According to official statistics, 191 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were detected on May 24, on May 25 and 26 — 298 and 207 cases, respectively. More than 300 cases were registered per day last week. At the same time, 6-8 people die daily.