16:11
USD 83.25
EUR 102.06
RUB 1.13
English

COVID-19: It is too early to talk about third wave decline in Kyrgyzstan

It’s too early to say that the third spike in cases of coronavirus infection has begun to decline. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

The coronavirus vaccination started bringing its results, he said.

«As a result, there is a decrease in the number of cases. We are fighting,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

According to official statistics, 191 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were detected on May 24, on May 25 and 26 — 298 and 207 cases, respectively. More than 300 cases were registered per day last week. At the same time, 6-8 people die daily.
link: https://24.kg/english/195257/
views: 111
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,641 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 509 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
207 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,207 in total
Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.1 million people globally
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,775 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 510 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis Kyrgyzstan starts development of new national program to combat tuberculosis
26 May, Wednesday
15:58
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants
15:36
Borrowers of microcredit companies hold rally near Government House
15:24
COVID-19: Sinopharm vaccine delivery issue resolved
15:17
Bishkek City Hall discusses supply of Russian buses
15:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 167.6 million people globally