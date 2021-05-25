16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 16 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

According to her, seven cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Osh city, three — in Chui region, two — in Osh region and two more — in Issyk-Kul region.

Two medical workers have been discharged hospitals, seven — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,608 medical workers, 4,541 of them have recovered in the republic.