Five illegally allocated land plots in Bishkek returned to state

The prosecutor’s office returned illegally allocated land plots in Bishkek with a total value of 28 million soms to the state. Press service of the supervisory authority reported.

Officials of the Leninsky district administration of the capital illegally allocated five land plots to the ownership of citizens on March 16, 2005 in Archa-Beshik residential area. The land was located outside the red line.

Based on the results of inspection, the prosecutor’s office applied to the court with statements of claim for invalidating the land title documents, which were satisfied. The land plots were returned to state ownership.