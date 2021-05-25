11:10
USD 83.63
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

Five illegally allocated land plots in Bishkek returned to state

The prosecutor’s office returned illegally allocated land plots in Bishkek with a total value of 28 million soms to the state. Press service of the supervisory authority reported.

Officials of the Leninsky district administration of the capital illegally allocated five land plots to the ownership of citizens on March 16, 2005 in Archa-Beshik residential area. The land was located outside the red line.

Based on the results of inspection, the prosecutor’s office applied to the court with statements of claim for invalidating the land title documents, which were satisfied. The land plots were returned to state ownership.
link: https://24.kg/english/195070/
views: 81
Print
Related
Protesters demand abolishment of tax on land plots
Residents of Kelechek housing estate demand to legalize land plots
Residents of Chui region hold rally demanding land plots
Houses built before 2012 without documents in Kyrgyzstan may be legalized
House land plots. Prosecutor General's Office sues Government of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS reveals corruption scheme: Bishkek City Administration allocates land plots
Residents of Tash-Dobo village complain about seizure of allotments
Land owners demand execution of order at General Staff building
Ethnic Kyrgyz moved to Kyrgyzstan have no access to social services
Popular
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
25 May, Tuesday
10:41
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 83 soms in Kyrgyz...
10:33
Five illegally allocated land plots in Bishkek returned to state
10:07
Male Turkestan lynx falls ill with pneumonia in Karakol Zoo
10:00
Negotiations between Putin and Japarov to activate important projects
09:32
Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev appointed prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region
24 May, Monday
19:16
Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to border situation
18:33
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
17:57
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
17:50
Another criminal case opened against Melis Aspekov