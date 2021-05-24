Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to border situation

«I would like to express my personal gratitude for your attention, empathy regarding the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He also noted the support provided to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

«Russia is our main ally and trade and economic partner. Therefore, I hope to hold fruitful negotiations on all issues today,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discussed the current state and promising areas of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation, implementation of the agreements reached following the last meeting, as well as priority plans for interaction within the framework of integration associations.

Among others, issues of maintaining regional security and stability were considered. The heads of state discussed the events on April 28-30 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, as well as measures to restore the infrastructure, social facilities and residential buildings destroyed as a result of the conflict in the border villages of Batken region and to provide all-round assistance to the affected local population.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.