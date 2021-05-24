21:28
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to border situation

«I would like to express my personal gratitude for your attention, empathy regarding the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He also noted the support provided to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

«Russia is our main ally and trade and economic partner. Therefore, I hope to hold fruitful negotiations on all issues today,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discussed the current state and promising areas of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation, implementation of the agreements reached following the last meeting, as well as priority plans for interaction within the framework of integration associations.

Among others, issues of maintaining regional security and stability were considered. The heads of state discussed the events on April 28-30 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, as well as measures to restore the infrastructure, social facilities and residential buildings destroyed as a result of the conflict in the border villages of Batken region and to provide all-round assistance to the affected local population.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/195041/
views: 38
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia: Talks with Vladimir Putin to be held in Sochi
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov continues to form his Executive Office: new appointments
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi
Popular
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
24 May, Monday
19:16
Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to border situation Sadyr Japarov thanks Vladimir Putin for empathy due to...
18:33
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
17:57
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
17:50
Another criminal case opened against Melis Aspekov
17:39
Ulukbek Maripov lays capsule at construction site of new school in Bishkek