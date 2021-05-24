16:51
Repeat elections in 3 cities: New voters list to be made

New voters list will be made up for repeat elections in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Tynchtyk Shainazarov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the number of polling stations will not change — in Tokmak — 23, Bishkek — 228, Osh — 75, but the list of voters will be updated. It will include those who will be 18 years old at the time of the elections and who have submitted their biometric data.

«The number of members of precinct commissions will also remain the same. According to preliminary data, the election campaign will cost less than we originally calculated, approximately 60-70 million soms,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

He added that the repeat elections of candidates for deputies of City Councils would be held according to the same rules as the April 11 campaign — overcoming the 7 percent threshold and a deposit for parties of 50,000 soms for Bishkek and Osh and 20,000 — for those who participate in elections in Tokmok.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. The results of elections in Bishkek were canceled; earlier, the CEC invalidated the results of voting in Osh and Tokmak cities.

The date of the repeat elections has not yet been set. The deadlines for submitting notifications, registration of parties and campaigning are reduced by a third.
