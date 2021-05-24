Ulukbek Maripov: Local residents play key role in state border strengthening

The state border issue is one of the most important. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said at a meeting with residents of border villages in Chon-Alai district.

According to him, temporary restrictions on traffic across the state border with Tajikistan have been imposed until problematic issues are resolved.

«Together with resolving the issues of delimitation and demarcation of the border, we set the goal of strengthening our borders. We create all conditions for the border guards for this. Local residents also play a key role in strengthening the state border. Therefore, I urge you to be patient and understanding. Only those who had lived and have been living here know what it is like to live at the border. I’ve always said that these people are heroes. I repeat once again: our main goal is to improve the lives of ordinary people. We will achieve everything that is necessary for this in stages, together,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers examined Karamyk border outpost and got acquainted with the progress of construction of a new Karamyk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, where border, customs, sanitary-quarantine, veterinary-phytosanitary and veterinary control is carried out.

The main part of construction at the facility has been completed in April, the checkpoint was handed over to the Customs Service. It will be fully commissioned after completion of construction work.