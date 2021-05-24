12:18
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 50 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan

Depreciation of U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan continues. Over the weekend, it dropped by other 50 tyiyns.

Today the American currency is bought for 83.1-83.2 soms and sold for 83.5-83.7 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83.7808 soms (0.22 percent drop).

During the week, the dollar has depreciated by 1.5 soms.

Russian ruble also depreciated a little. Today it is bought for 1.2-1.125 soms, and sold for 1.139-1.145 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1.1386 soms (0.19 percent drop).
