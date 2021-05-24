12:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 166.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,688,489 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 166,942,077 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,116,836), India (26,530,132), Brazil (16,083,258), France (5,980,325), Russia (4,944,129), Turkey (5,186,487), Great Britain (4,478,390), Italy (4,192,183), Spain (3,636,453), Germany (3,657,652), Argentina (3,539,484), Columbia (3,232,456), and Poland (2,865,622).

At least 3,458,862 people died from the virus (growth by 33,214 people for 3 days), including 589,891 people — in the USA, 449,068— in Brazil, 221,597— in Mexico, 299,266— in India, 127,983— in the UK, 125,225— in Italy and 116,497 — in Russia.

At least 102,702 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 429,705 cases — in Kazakhstan, 98,451— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
