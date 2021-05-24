10:43
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia: Talks with Vladimir Putin to be held in Sochi

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will leave for Russia on a two-day visit. This is already the second trip since the beginning of the year.

The main meeting is scheduled for today. Bilateral talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Sochi. The heads of state are expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation and Eurasian economic integration. The Kremlin press service previously confirmed that Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov will also discuss the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

«Special attention will be paid to interaction in the interests of ensuring regional security, including within the framework of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO. During the meeting, it is also planned to discuss the measures taken to counter the coronavirus pandemic, including the supply of Russian vaccines to Kyrgyzstan,» the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan said.
