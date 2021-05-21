18:19
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, in the course of studying the materials of the state commission for checking the efficiency of development of Kumtor gold field, revealed corruption offenses. Press service of the supervisory authority reported.

From 1992 to 2019, some high-ranking and other officials of state bodies, as well as the management of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, created an illegal and stable relationship with representatives of the Canadian company Cameco, Centerra Gold, as well as Kumtor Operating Company CJSC and Kumtor Gold Company CJSC.

«In order to illegally obtain material and other benefits, a number of agreements on development of Kumtor gold field that were obviously unfavorable for Kyrgyzstan were concluded, as a result the state suffered multibillion-dollar material damage and irreparable damage to the environment, which in turn created a threat to state security. The fact was registered under the article «Corruption», pre-trial proceedings have begun, the course of which has been taken under control,» the supervisory authority said.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there are four criminal cases related to Kumtor mine.

An external manager — Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed at the company.
link: https://24.kg/english/194861/
views: 57
Print
Related
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Strike issue raised at Kumtor mine
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Centerra Gold объявила о возбуждении дела против Тенгиза Болтурука
National Bank comments on purchase of gold from Kumtor
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed
Akylbek Japarov comments on amendments to Water Code
Tengiz Bolturik tells about plans for operation of Kumtor mine
External manager promises to pay salary to Kumtor employees
Urgent restoration of automated control system at Kumtor needed - Bolturuk
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
18:03
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office annou...
17:56
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
17:44
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
17:31
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Criminal case on beating medical student from Pakistan dropped