Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, in the course of studying the materials of the state commission for checking the efficiency of development of Kumtor gold field, revealed corruption offenses. Press service of the supervisory authority reported.

From 1992 to 2019, some high-ranking and other officials of state bodies, as well as the management of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, created an illegal and stable relationship with representatives of the Canadian company Cameco, Centerra Gold, as well as Kumtor Operating Company CJSC and Kumtor Gold Company CJSC.

«In order to illegally obtain material and other benefits, a number of agreements on development of Kumtor gold field that were obviously unfavorable for Kyrgyzstan were concluded, as a result the state suffered multibillion-dollar material damage and irreparable damage to the environment, which in turn created a threat to state security. The fact was registered under the article «Corruption», pre-trial proceedings have begun, the course of which has been taken under control,» the supervisory authority said.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there are four criminal cases related to Kumtor mine.

An external manager — Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed at the company.