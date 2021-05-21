18:18
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region

«There are forces that do not want close cooperation in our region,» the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said today at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, seven years have passed since signing of the agreement on the EAEU. The Union has become a single market for stable development of the economies of the countries. During this period, trade indicators increased by 23 percent, and the volume of trade in 2020 between the EAEU countries amounted to $ 55 billion.

«This is amid the crisis — we can achieve better results. The pandemic has become a test for us. Security issues came to the fore: digital, financial, food security. Some countries are beginning to withdraw into themselves, there is a deterioration in trade, barriers growth. We have been tested by both global and local difficulties,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The first president of Kazakhstan added that the EAEU countries need to pay attention to social infrastructure.

Progress in the medicines market, in the food safety market is needed in order to avoid food shortages.

He also drew attention to the role of external relations in the food issue.

«We have resources, the main thing is to distribute everything correctly. We need external relations — a trade bridge between the Eurasian, Asian and European parts. The whole world is now engaged in a green economy, we also need to exchange experience. We must continue to work to remove barriers. We need even more integration and mutual understanding,» Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.
