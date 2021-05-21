Rally held at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek

A rally was held near the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. The protesters set up a yurt.

The protesters oppose election of the mufti by members of the Ulema Council.

«Over the years, not a single mufti has been able to work properly. Many leaders of the SDMK were involved in dirty deeds. Why should several people elect a mufti? What kind of Ulema are they? They are supported only by their own group. The people must elect the mufti. The competition for candidates for the post of mufti should be open,» protesters say.

The protesters also demand to check the financial activities of the SDMK.

«SAMK, in collusion with the State Committee for National Security, makes money on pilgrims. Hajj is known to be free in Saudi Arabia. But they make money on it. We need to check all this,» an activist Bakai Kashkarbaev said.

The SDMK will host an exam for candidates for the post of mufti today at 14.30. The election will take place on May 29.