16:03
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

Rally held at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek

A rally was held near the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. The protesters set up a yurt.

The protesters oppose election of the mufti by members of the Ulema Council.

«Over the years, not a single mufti has been able to work properly. Many leaders of the SDMK were involved in dirty deeds. Why should several people elect a mufti? What kind of Ulema are they? They are supported only by their own group. The people must elect the mufti. The competition for candidates for the post of mufti should be open,» protesters say.

The protesters also demand to check the financial activities of the SDMK.

«SAMK, in collusion with the State Committee for National Security, makes money on pilgrims. Hajj is known to be free in Saudi Arabia. But they make money on it. We need to check all this,» an activist Bakai Kashkarbaev said.

The SDMK will host an exam for candidates for the post of mufti today at 14.30. The election will take place on May 29.
link: https://24.kg/english/194803/
views: 120
Print
Related
Election of mufti of Kyrgyzstan scheduled for May 21
COVID-19: Temporary ban on Friday prayers in mosques imposed in Bishkek
SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules
Ulema Council postpones election of mufti to May 29
Eight people run for post of mufti. Election to take place on April 5
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan announces start date of Orozo
SCNS, Interior Ministry officers perform Hajj at expense of pilgrims
SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
15:05
Employee of Autism Pobedim kg Center beats 6-year-old child Employee of Autism Pobedim kg Center beats 6-year-old...
14:53
Heads of structural divisions of Presidential Executive Office appointed
14:46
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan outlines plans
14:36
Rally held at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek
14:17
Korean corporation opens PCR laboratory at Manas airport