Azamat Dyikanbaev relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which Azamat Dyikanbaev was relieved of his post as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic. Presidential press service reported.

The State Committee for National Security announced arrest of the official on suspicion of extortion of a large sum of money. Pre-trial proceedings have begun at the request of a representative of a foreign company implementing the second stage of Safe City project on the fact of money extortion on an especially large scale for extension of time of performance of contract on the mentioned project.

Azamat Dyikanbaev was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.
