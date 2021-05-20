14:06
Urgent restoration of automated control system at Kumtor needed - Bolturuk

«To date, we urgently need to restore the automated control system at Kumtor mine,» Tengiz Bolturuk, external manager of Kumtor Gold Company, said.

He continues to claim that access to all programs that support the operation of Kumtor mine is closed. Tengiz Bolturuk believes that this was done by the management of Centerra Gold from Canada.

«The entire computer-based system was installed and transferred to the «clouds», which are located in North America. Bookkeeping, procurement, technical work, geological database were kept there, in the office, and there was practically nothing at the mine. The backup system has not been configured. The process was led by the top manager Paul Young. Everything was taken abroad a year and a half ago,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

«This was a weak point in the company’s work. Low enforcement agencies must clarify the situation. We drew up protocols and acts on the happened. All Kumtor Gold Company specialists have signed them. Centerra Gold said it did nothing of the kind. We invite the ambassadors of Canada, Great Britain, the USA and other countries, journalists to visit the mine and see what the situation is like now. Let them make sure that the entire computer-based system is turned off,» he concluded.
