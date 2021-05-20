Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 164.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 655,071 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 164,619,002 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,026,290), India (25,496,330), Brazil (15,812,055), France (5,978,650), Russia (4,908,494), Turkey (5,151,038), Great Britain (4,468,366), Italy (4,172,525), Spain (3,625,928), Germany (3,627,777), Argentina (3,411,160), Columbia (3,161,126), and Poland (2,859,261).

At least 3,413,336 people died from the virus (growth by 13,543 people for 24 hours), including 587,867 people — in the USA, 441,691— in Brazil, 220,850— in Mexico, 283,248— in India, 127,956— in the UK, 124,646— in Italy and 115,003 — in Russia.

At least 101,580 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 420,863 cases — in Kazakhstan, 97,280— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.