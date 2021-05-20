State commission on Kumtor calls on journalists to investigate mine activities

The state commission of Kyrgyzstan on Kumtor calls on journalists to investigate the activities of the Canadian company at the mine. Deputy of the Parliament Akylbek Japarov stated at a press conference.

«As the commission was created, the company’s management left the country in turns. They did not give specific answers to our inquiries. For example, when asked about gold reserves, they gave us information on food reserves (in March Centerra published a report that contains all the data on exploration and updated gold reserves at the mine. — Note of 24.kg news agency). We worked based on international standards, as the company operates on the stock exchange,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The chairman of the state commission called journalists for cooperation, saying that " Centerra has bribed all the media and occupied the media space over the years." «Nevertheless, our journalists are objectively covering the event. We are ready to support journalists who want to conduct an investigation,» he said.