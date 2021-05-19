Nationwide Testing underway in Kyrgyzstan

Nationwide Testing is underway in all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The testing takes place in 115 test centers in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements. First aid points and duty of medical workers have been organized in all testing centers, the test participants are provided with the necessary protective equipment (sanitizers, masks, gloves, and others).

The Nationwide Testing of graduates will be held in three stages in 2021:

1 st stage — May 18, 19;

stage — May 18, 19; 2 nd stage — May 21, 22;

stage — May 21, 22; 3rd stage — June 22, 23.

According to the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods, 42,817 graduates have registered for the Nationwide Testing.