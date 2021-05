Esen Sherbotoev was appointed the General Director of Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Development Azamat Dyikanbaev introduced the new head to the team.

Previously, Esen Sherbotoev held the position of an expert at the Department of Transport, Construction and Communication of the Executive Office of the Government.