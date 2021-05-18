4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid

Humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan has arrived in Bishkek. The Embassy of the neighboring state in Kyrgyzstan reported.

A handover ceremony of the first batch of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan — about 4,500 tons of wheat flour took place today. It was delivered by rail in 75 wagons in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards.

The Embassy reminded that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decided to provide humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Kyrgyz people — to donate 10,000 tons of flour.

In May last year, the neighboring state has handed over about 5,000 tons of flour, in November — 400 medical ventilators and 2 million medical masks for a total of $900,000.