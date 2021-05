Russian President Vladimir Putin announced upcoming launch of the fourth vaccine against COVID-19 in the country at the ceremony of presentation of credentials of foreign ambassadors, RIA Novosti reported.

«We were able to quickly create three our own effective vaccines against coronavirus infection,» Vladimir Putin said.

He stressed that immunization of the population is gaining momentum.

Three vaccines against COVID-19 are currently registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.